Microsoft's Project xCloud video game streaming coming in 2019

Microsoft shared details of its Project xCloud, which will use state-of-the-art global game-streaming technology to allow users to play on any device. The idea is to make the gaming experience to music and movies — available on demand and accessible from any screen.



Microsoft promises to make it easy for developers to bring their content to Project xCloud.Project xCloud public trials are expected to begin in 2019. Microsoft said the initial focus is "on delivering an amazing added experience to existing Xbox players and on empowering developers to scale to hundreds of millions of new players across devices. Our goal with Project xCloud is to deliver a quality experience for all gamers on all devices that’s consistent with the speed and high-fidelity gamers experience and expect on their PCs and consoles."Cloud game-streaming is expected to be a multi-faceted, complex challenge. Microsoft noted that compatibility with existing and future Xbox games requires custom hardware blades for its data centers. The customizable blades host the component parts of multiple Xbox One consoles.