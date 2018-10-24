Microsoft pegs Azure revenue growth at 76%

Citing continued demand for cloud services, Microsoft reported record quarterly revenue of $29.1 billion, up 19%, while diluted earnings per share were $1.14, up increased 36%.



"Our record results for Q1 reflect our commitment to long-term strategic investments and consistent execution to drive revenue growth and operating margin expansion,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.



Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $9.8 billion and increased 19% (up 18% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:





Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 17% (up 16% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 36% (up 35% in constant currency)

Office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 16% (up 17% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 consumer subscribers to 32.5 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 33% (up 33% in constant currency) with record levels of engagement highlighted by LinkedIn sessions growth of 34%

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 20% (up 20% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 51% (up 49% in constant currency)

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 28% (up 28% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 76% (up 76% in constant currency)

Enterprise Services revenue increased 6% (up 6% in constant currency)

Windows OEM revenue increased 3% (up 3% in constant currency) driven by OEM Pro revenue growth of 8%

Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 12% in constant currency) driven by an increased volume of multi-year agreements

Gaming revenue increased 44% (up 45% in constant currency) with Xbox software and services revenue growth of 36% (up 36% in constant currency) mainly from third-party title strength

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 17% (up 17% in constant currency)

Surface revenue increased 14% (up 14% in constant currency)





