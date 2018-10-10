Micron to invest $100 million in AI start-ups

Micron announced plans to invest up to $100 million in startups focused on artificial intelligence (AI), with twenty percent aimed at startups led by women and other underrepresented groups. The company has been investing in tech start-ups in its sector since 2006 via its Micron Ventures arm.



Micron will also offer a $1 million grant for universities and non-profit organizations to conduct research on AI.



"We are pleased to bring together the industry's brightest thinkers, researchers, innovators and technologists to discuss AI, machine learning and deep learning," said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "These trends are at the heart of the biggest opportunities in front of us, and increasingly require memory and storage technologies to turn vast amounts of data into insights that accelerate intelligence."The announcements were made at the inaugural Micron Insight 2018 event in San Francisco, which included leaders from Amazon, BMW, Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Visteon, along with author, cosmic explorer and MIT professor of physics, Max Tegmark.