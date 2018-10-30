MEF releases LSO Sonata APIs for inter-carrier services

MEF released four LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Sonata API technical specifications and Software Development Kits (SDKs) for inter-provider orchestration of current and emerging MEF 3.0 services (e.g., Carrier Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, Optical Transport, security, and other virtualized services).



The four LSO Sonata technical specifications related to serviceability, product inventory, quoting, and ordering cover business requirements, use cases, and attributes that serve as the basis for the associated LSO Sonata API SDKs and data models.



Each SDK includes an API developer guide, a Swagger data model, and other artifacts that enable a developer to rapidly build out these Sonata LSO APIs within their business systems. The four LSO Sonata SDKs currently available on the MEF public GitHub allow service providers and business system vendors to start developing their use of the LSO Sonata APIs for serviceability, product inventory, quoting, and ordering.



MEF notes that more than 40 service and technology companies have contributed to or supported the MEF LSO Sonata standardization and certification effort, participated in MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata implementation work, and/or participated in the LSO Sonata-related PoCs at MEF18.



“The LSO Sonata Developer Release celebrated this week at MEF18 involves technical specifications and SDKs with the progression towards standardization related to serviceability, product inventory, quoting, and ordering APIs,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We are delighted to advance the LSO Sonata API standardization with an eye toward production deployments for inter-provider orchestration of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet services starting in early 2019. We appreciate the dedication of key contributors who have been working hard to meet aggressive development targets. Further advancements to the set of LSO Sonata APIs will include support for the full range of MEF 3.0 services without changing the basic API structure itself thanks to the polymorphic approach used in collaboration with ONAP and TM Forum.”



In addition, the MEF 3.0 certification program for service providers and technology solution providers will be expanded on a pilot basis in 1Q 2019 to include cloud-based testing of LSO APIs, beginning with certification of LSO Sonata APIs for serviceability, product inventory, quoting, and ordering.