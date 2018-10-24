MantisNet unveils P4 Reconfigurable Frame Processor for monitoring

MantisNet, a start-up based in Reston, Virginia, introduced its next-generation Reconfigurable Frame Processor (RFP) for real-time monitoring, managing and securing network traffic at speeds up to 100G and beyond.



The MantisNet RFP-NG consists of MantisNet software applications running on a P4-programmable SDN platform to provide next-generation packet broker (NGPB), flow-aware load balancing, advanced telemetry and more. It takes advantage of the advanced capabilities of the Barefoot Tofino chipset that provides 3.2 Tbps (32 x 100G) or 6.4 Tbps (64 x 100G) of bandwidth at network speeds of – 10G, 25G, 40G, 50G or 100G.



MantisNet said its RFP-NG supersedes purpose-built packet brokers, load balancers, and firewalls by introducing a flexible approach to data-plane programming, advanced instrumentation and packet processing. The RFP-NG offers an open, “vendor agnostic” approach to management and monitoring that simplifies deployment with third-party applications and analytic workflows.The P4 programmable match-action pipeline architecture enables the RFP-NG to support a wide variety of functions including service chaining, streaming telemetry, filtering, de-encapsulation, load balancing and per-packet visibility with nanosecond precision Barefoot Smart Programmable Real-time In-band Network Telemetry – Barefoot SPRINT as well as Yang model-driven management.“The explosion in volume and velocity of data that businesses depend on for-day-to-day operations, go to market and cyber defense has resulted in a critical need for solutions that can keep up with those demands as well as increase productivity while reducing risks. With the RFP-NG, MantisNet empowers organizations with the information and tools they need to successfully address those challenges and adapt to the future,” says Peter Dougherty, CEO MantisNet.“Barefoot Tofino with its P4-programmable pipeline and the Barefoot SPRINT unique set of telemetry features are enabling our partners and customers to build the next-generation networking systems which are solving critical limitations faced by today’s high-speed networks,” stated Roberto Mari, Director, Product Management, Advanced Applications at Barefoot Networks. “Network operators, as well as data center and cloud service providers, are deploying 100G, soon 400G, to keep up with the exponentially increasing data traffic and need platforms to provide per-packet, nanosecond scale visibility, and control. MantisNet has built their next-generation packet broker using our technology enabling them to deliver per-packet and real-time insights into customers' infrastructure.”https://www.MantisNet.com