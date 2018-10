Italy raises EUR 6.5 billion in #5G spectrum auction http://bit.ly/2NX2elA

The government of Italy raised EUR 6.50 billion in an auction of 700 MHz, 3700 MHz, and 26 GHz spectrum for 5G usage. The total significantly exceeded the expected EUR 4 billion government forecast.



Winning bidders included Iliad Italia, Vodafone Italia, Telecom Italia, Fastweb, and Wind TRE.



700 MHz



Iliad Italia garnered 10 MHz in the 700 MHz FDD band for EUR 676 million,472,792.00 euros, while Vodafone SpA was awarded 2 generic lots in the 700 MHz FDD band, for a total of 10 MHz at a bid of EUR 683 million, The remaining 2 generic batches in the 700 MHz FDD band, for a total of 10 MHz, were awarded to Telecom Italia for EUR 680 million.



26 GHz



Five lots in the 26 GHz band awarded: Telecom Italia won a lot for EUR 33 million; Iliad Italia won a lot for EU 32.9 million; Fastweb SpA won a lot for EUR 32.6 million; Wind 3 won a lot for EUR 32.5 million, and Vodafone Italia won a lot for EUR 32.6 million.



3700 MHz band



Telecom Italia won the specific lot (C1) of 80 MHz for EUR 1.694 billion; Vodafone Italia was awarded a generic lot of 80 MHz for EUR 1.685 billion; Wind 3 was awarded a generic lot of 20 MHz for EUR 484 million; and Iliad Italia won the second generic lot of 20 MHz for EUR 483.9 million.



http://www.sviluppoeconomico.gov.it/index.php/it/per-i-media/comunicati-stampa/it/194-comunicati-stampa/2038666-gara-5g