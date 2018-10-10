Intel Vision Accelerator targets AI inference on edge devices

Intel unveiled its family of Intel Vision Accelerator Design Products targeted at artificial intelligence (AI) inference and analytics performance on edge devices. Two acceleration solutions are being introduced: one that features an array of Intel Movidius vision processors and one built on the high-performance Intel Arria 10 FPGA.



The devices could be used to build vision-based AI accelerator cards that collect and analyze data right on edge devices for real-time decision-making. AI workloads are offloaded from the system CPU.



“Until recently, businesses have been struggling to implement deep learning technology. For transportation, smart cities, healthcare, retail and manufacturing industries, it takes specialized expertise, a broad range of form factors and scalable solutions to make this happen. Intel’s Vision Accelerator Design Products now offer businesses choice and flexibility to easily and affordably accelerate AI at the edge to drive real-time insights,” stated Jonathan Ballon, Intel vice president and general manager, Internet of Things Group



Intel said developers it is working with have achieved up to 9.6X times using accelerator cards powered by these devices.