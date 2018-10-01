Intel touts new Xeon server performance benchmarks

Intel reported 95 new performance world records for its Xeon Scalable processors as achieved in servers from major original equipment manufacturers, ranging from single-socket systems up to eight-socket systems.



The new performance benchmarks were achieved in a variety of server platforms, ranging from general computing workloads running on single-socket systems to advanced technical computing and big data analytics workloads running on eight-socket systems. All systems tested include mitigations for Spectre and Meltdown.



“I’m extremely proud of the 95 world record performance benchmarks that our partners have delivered, but even more delighted to see the real-world performance that our customers are achieving on the fastest ramping Intel Xeon processor family in history,”stated Lisa Spelman, vice president and general manager of Intel Xeon products and data center marketing.Last week, Intel CFO and Interim CEO, Bob Swan, disclosed that its data-centric businesses grew 25 percent through June, and cloud revenue grew a whopping 43 percent in the first six months of the year. Responding to increasing demand for server and PC processors, Intel updated its CAPEX guidance for the year, saying it now plans to invest a record $15 billion in capital expenditures in 2018, up approximately $1 billion from the beginning of the year. Intel is investing $1 billion into its 14nm manufacturing sites in Oregon, Arizona, Ireland and Israel. Swan also cited progress with 10nm, stating that volume production will begin in 2019.