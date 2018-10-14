Intel + Ovum: How big is the 5G opportunity?

How big is the 5G opportunity?



Well, according to a newly released “5G Economics of Entertainment Report” commissioned by Intel and conducted by Ovum, it is forecast that over the next decade (2019-2028) media and entertainment companies will be competing to win a share of a near $3 trillion cumulative wireless revenue opportunity.



Experiences enabled by 5G networks will account for nearly half of this revenue opportunity (close to $1.3 trillion).



“5G will inevitably shake up the media and entertainment landscape. It will be a major competitive asset if companies adapt. If not, they risk failure or even extinction. This wave of 5G transformation will not be the purview of any singular industry, and now is certainly the time for all business decision-makers to ask: Is your business 5G-ready?” stated Jonathan Wood, general manager of Business Development & Partnerships, 5G Next Generation and Standards at Intel



Some highlights:





2022: 5G accounts for nearly 20 percent of total telecom revenues – $47 billion of $253 billion

2025: more than 55 percent of total revenues – $183 billion of $321 billion

2028: nearly 80 percent of total revenues – $335 billion of $420 billion. The average monthly traffic per 5G subscriber will grow from 11.7GB in 2019 to 84.4GB per month in 2028, at which point video will account for 90 percent of all 5G traffic.







