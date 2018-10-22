Intel intros 10G PON chipset for FTTx and 5G base stations

Intel introduced a new multimode 10G PON chipset designed for small form-factor pluggable optical network termination (SFP+ ONU) and single family unit (SFU) ONUs.



In a blog post, Intel's Dirk Wieberneit writes that SFP+ ONU plays a crucial role in fiber deployments by providing entire ONU (Mac and PHY) connectivity between the 10G PON optical network and any unit it is plugged into, such as residential gateways, MDUs, DPUs, mobile small cells and base-station equipment. This positions the new chipset for a wide range of implementations in both residential and business environments, including SFU, SFP+ ONU, fiber to the distribution point (FTTdp)/multi-dwelling unit (MDU), and 5G base stations, while enabling service providers to reuse their existing fiber infrastructure.



A key feature is an embedded 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) PHY, which supports low-power, cost-effective SFUs, providing fast speeds both into and throughout the home.



Other features of the chipset:





It can be used in both ITU and IEEE PON environments (EPON, 10G-EPON, GPON, XGPON1, XGS-PON, NG-PON2 and active optical Ethernet.)

It is prepared for bidirectional optical subassemblies (BOSA), allowing cost-effective BOSA on board (BoB) ONU designs.

It supports network timing synchronization protocols, such as IEEE 1588v2, synchronous Ethernet or time of day (ToD), providing clock accuracy for 5G/LTE mobile base stations.

It offers embedded VoIP supporting FXS voice ports.

It delivers the necessary quality of service (QoS) and power management, carrier-grade features and hardware OAM, including Y1731, with the highest accuracy.

It includes a dual-core, multithread processor and dedicated packet processing engine so you get both service application flexibility and benchmark performance.