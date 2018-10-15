Infomart Data Centers names Brian Cox as CEO

Infomart Data Centers named Brian Cox as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors, replacing Phil Koen, who became interim CEO in June and will remain actively involved in the company as a member of the board of directors.



Cox most recently Chief Operating Officer of Cologix, a global data center and interconnection solutions provider. At Cologix, Mr. Cox was responsible for market positioning, strategy, marketing, and commercial management, growing the business from a startup with one data center into an international platform with 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada. He previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer at Cologix.



“Finding a CEO with a proven track record of growing a company in this space and creating shareholder value was of critical importance to Infomart’s board,” said Mr. Koen. “The company is in a very strong position and Brian is an accomplished leader with an innate understanding of our business and the strategy we are implementing. He has successfully built and grown great businesses, and we are confident he is the right person to drive our success well into the future.”



