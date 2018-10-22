Infinera debuts 1.6 Terabit High-Density Ethernet Aggregator

Infinera introduced a packet-optical aggregation and transport solution designed for the delivery of high-speed, low-latency services in access networks.



The new 1.6 terabit High-Density Ethernet Aggregator (HDEA), which is part of the Infinera XTM Series, is an access-optimized packet-optical aggregator that seamlessly integrates optical transport capabilities, Metro Ethernet Forum Carrier Ethernet 2.0-compliant Layer 2 Ethernet functionality and open, programmable software control, including direct access via OpenFlow.



It supports 1.6 terabits of capacity in an ultra-compact 1 rack unit (1RU) chassis and is optimized for a range of access network applications, including ultra-high density 10G aggregation in DAA networks, 4G/5G mobile backhaul and high-capacity business Ethernet.“When we demonstrate to our customers how the HDEA enables the installation and commissioning of up to 1.6 terabits of packet-optical aggregation in 1RU in less than 10 minutes, the lights go on in a big way,” said Glenn Laxdal, Infinera Senior Vice President and General Manager, Product Management. “This innovative new packet-optical access offering reinforces our commitment to extending the reach of our networking solutions and driving unprecedented value for our customers.”