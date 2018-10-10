Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Implementing Multicloud - Bikash Koley explains

Juniper Networks is actively pursuing an enterprise multicloud strategy that it describes as a seachange for networking, but how is it actually implemented in its products?

Bikash Koley, CTO of Juniper, explains.

https://youtu.be/Jiap6F-NNF4





