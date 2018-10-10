Juniper Networks is actively pursuing an enterprise multicloud strategy that it describes as a seachange for networking, but how is it actually implemented in its products?
Bikash Koley, CTO of Juniper, explains.
https://youtu.be/Jiap6F-NNF4
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Implementing Multicloud - Bikash Koley explains
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Juniper
Juniper Networks is actively pursuing an enterprise multicloud strategy that it describes as a seachange for networking, but how is it actually implemented in its products?