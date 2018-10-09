Huawei releases flagship 128-port 100GE data center switch

Huawei introduced a CloudEngine series data center switch providing 128 x 100GE ports and featuring a maximum switching and forwarding capability of 25.6 Tbps. Huawei said the new 4U high CE9860X switch will support future 400GE ports.



Two of these CE9860X switches, along with Huawei's 25GE/10GE CE6800 series switches, can be used for spine-leaf network for data centers with fewer than 3000 servers.



Leon Wang, General Manager of Huawei Data Center Network Domain, said “The CE9860X is a new flagship member in the Huawei CloudEngine series data center switch family. CloudEngine series switches have been released for nearly six years and have become one of the products of choice for global enterprises to build cloud data center networks. We believe that the CE9860X will bring belief to many small and medium-sized enterprises and become the best model for them to build cloud data center networks.”



