Huawei previews Intent-Driven CloudCampus

Huawei announced its next-generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus solution featuring SmartRadio WLAN performance optimization, AI-powered intelligent O&M engine CampusInsight, and AI-powered proactive security protection of campus networks.



"We believe that future campus networks will quickly have three distinct characteristics: ubiquitous wireless, intelligent operation and management, and cloud-based management," said Zhao Zhipeng, General Manager of Huawei's Campus Network Domain. "To support digital applications, future campus networks will become more intelligent than ever. To bring the future to today, Huawei's latest Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution uses big data, AI, and SmartRadio WLAN performance optimization technologies to help enterprise users build high-quality networks featuring always-on business, assured user experience, and simplified O&M."



Highlights include:





WLAN APs (802.11ac Wave 2 and 802.11ax) will support SmartRadio technology with intelligent Dynamic Frequency Assignment (DFA), intelligent roaming and load balancing, intelligent Enhanced Distributed Channel Access (EDCA), and other algorithms for optimization. The WLAN optimization typically improves the capacity of the entire network by more than 30 percent and greatly enhances the audio and video experience of each user.

will support SmartRadio technology with intelligent Dynamic Frequency Assignment (DFA), intelligent roaming and load balancing, intelligent Enhanced Distributed Channel Access (EDCA), and other algorithms for optimization. The WLAN optimization typically improves the capacity of the entire network by more than 30 percent and greatly enhances the audio and video experience of each user. AI-powered intelligent O&M engine CampusInsight , which provides root-cause analysis of wired and wireless network faults. CampusInsight also uses SmartPersona technology to proactively predict the root cause of poor-quality users and proactively implement optimizations, accelerating network fault remediation from hours to minutes.

, which provides root-cause analysis of wired and wireless network faults. CampusInsight also uses SmartPersona technology to proactively predict the root cause of poor-quality users and proactively implement optimizations, accelerating network fault remediation from hours to minutes. Encrypted Communication Analytics (ECA) for AI-powered unknown threat and encrypted traffic detection and defense. This system uses the security probes of switches to capture the features of encrypted traffic. By using cloud-based AI models trained on massive amounts of malicious encrypted traffic, Huawei's CIS identifies malicious encrypted traffic with a detection rate of more than 99 percent and a false reporting rate of less than 0.01 percent. The threat disposal time is shortened from days to minutes.





Huawei will also release a series of new IDN-ready campus switches that can significantly increase terminal access capacity and support the advanced features of Intent-Driven CloudCampus through software upgrades.