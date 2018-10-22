Huawei Marine advances PEACE subsea cable project

The Pakistan East Africa Cable Express (PEACE) Cable project, which will connect Asia, Africa and Europe, has entered into the cable and material manufacturing stage.



The PEACE cable system will span 12,000 km and is designed for 200G, 16Tbps per fiber pair connectitivity. The ready for service date is targetted for first quarter of 2020.



The project is being developed by PEACE Cable International Network Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China's HENGTONG Group. Huawei Marine Network is lead contractor.



Sun Xiaohua, Chief Operating Officer of PEACE Cable said, “PEACE Cable has created a new business model in the submarine cable industry that builds a bridge for these regions communications and provides connectivity opportunities to players all along the route by investing in the branches and gaining bandwidth on the trunk in a more efficient way.”



Zhang Hongxiang, Project Delivery Director of Huawei Marine said, “We are glad to work with this creative network, which is open to connect along the route on any of the potential points, however with the commerce of cable manufacture, such extensions are dependent on the plan of work. Players who get on board soon will secure better flexibility on this network.”



http://www.huaweimarine.com







China Construction Bank is funding the project. Tropic Science Co. is a signatory partner.