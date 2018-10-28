Huawei, which has deployed more than 380 NFVI projects, launched an Intel Select Solution in NFVI.
Intel Select Solutions for network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVI) are workload-optimized network solutions designed to simplify the process of selecting and deploying the hardware and software needed for network workloads and applications.
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Huawei launches Intel Select Solution in NFVI
Huawei, which has deployed more than 380 NFVI projects, launched an Intel Select Solution in NFVI.