Huawei launches Intel Select Solution in NFVI

Huawei, which has deployed more than 380 NFVI projects, launched an Intel Select Solution in NFVI.



Intel Select Solutions for network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVI) are workload-optimized network solutions designed to simplify the process of selecting and deploying the hardware and software needed for network workloads and applications.









Dan Rodriguez, vice president of Communications Infrastructure Division, Data Center Group, Intel said: "Intel® Select Solutions provide optimized, pre-integrated, and fully verified reference designs so that users can simplify and accelerate adoption and deployment of trusted solutions. Huawei's FusionSphere for NFVI solution enables end users to efficiently implement virtualized network functions and application deployment, achieving flexibility, reliability, performance and ease of maintenance at optimal cost while extracting the maximum benefit from the Intel® Xeon® Scalable platforms."