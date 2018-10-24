Huawei intros its Flex-PON 2.0 for XGS-PON migration

At Broadband World Forum 2018 in Berlin, Huawei introduced a Flex-PON 2.0 tool that for replacing PON modules in live networks. Huawei will offer 6 possible OLT replacement service boards to help operators using its large-capacity, MA5800 OLT platform evolve from GPON to XG(S)-PON.



Currently, two reconstruction solutions are available for the upgrade of OLT devices from GPON to XG(S)-PON.



The first solution is to add XG(S)-PON service boards and WDM multiplexer devices. This requires a large amount of equipment room space, brings optical line insertion loss, and involves a heavy engineering reconstruction workload.



The second solution is to replace GPON service boards with GPON/XG(S)-PON Combo service boards which built-in GPON, XG(S)-PON, and WDM. This solution is preferred because it only requires the replacement of service boards. However, it still wastes existing GPON service boards, and there is still significant workload involved in replacing the boards and engineering reconstruction.



Huawei says its Flex-PON 2.0 enables smooth evolution from GPON to XG(S)-PON by replacing the optical module, and provides high-power modules to achieve super-long-distance coverage that is 10 km higher than the current maximum coverage distance in the industry. By fully reusing OLT service boards without changing the ODN network, Flex-PON 2.0 simplifies engineering reconstruction and saves equipment room space. It can achieve GPON and XG(S)-PON access on a single optical fiber, resolving difficulties in network technology selection, and facilitating the fast deployment of gigabit networks.



