Huawei and Riverbed team on NAS + WAN optimization

Huawei and Riverbed Technology announced a joint solution that integrates Riverbed SteelHead WAN optimization with Huawei's network attached storage (NAS) data migration technology. The collaboration expands on partnership agreement signed between the two parties in 2017.



The companies said their joint solution improves the process of migrating data from one NAS system to another over long distances and within tight timeframes, where the latency of the link can lead to accidental packet loss and degraded migration speeds. The solution is engineered for seamless network integration into remote sites, data centers, and private and public clouds.



"As digitization drives transformation across all industries, data has become the lifeblood of every business,” said Bjorn Engelhardt, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan at Riverbed Technology. “We are pleased to partner with Huawei on yet another solution to benefit our mutual customers, in an area dedicated to ensuring the integrity of that data, all while improving business continuity, user experience and reducing costs.”