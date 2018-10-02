Holston Electric Coop deploys ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000, GPON

Holston Electric Cooperative (HEC), which serves 25,000 residential and 5,500 commercial and industrial members in the Tennessee Valley, is using ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 Gigabit services platform with Ethernet Transport Optical Switch (ETOS-10) and GPON.



HEC partnered with solution provider FiberRise to build its broadband network. The HolstonConnect network is establishing a long-term, multi-gigabit fiber access solution built on an open, scalable architecture.



“HEC and other electric cooperatives continue to be at the forefront of delivering much needed broadband service to rural communities,” ADTRAN Vice President of Regional Service Provider Sales Brian Efimetz said. “As our partnerships within the electric coop market continue to expand significantly, we are proud to work with an ever-growing number of coops to serve their members’ needs by delivering dependable solutions and services.”



Holston Electric Cooperative General Manager James Sandlin, P.E., stated "the electric business has become fairly challenging over the past decade. Members are using less electricity each year because the appliances and devices that coop members buy today are more energy-efficient than those they replace. By investing in state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure with ADTRAN access solutions, Holston can diversify our member offerings with triple-play services of voice, video and broadband as well as benefit from newly enabled applications, such as smart grid management of our electrical network and smart home solutions."