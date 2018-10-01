Guo Ping takes his turn as chair of Huawei

Mr. Guo Ping has taken over the position of Rotating and Acting Chairman of Huawei. He will serve from October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 as the company's top leader, and head the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.



Guo has worked at Huawei since 1988 and has served as R&D Project Manager, General Manager of Supply Chain, Director of Huawei Executive Office, Chief Legal Officer, President of the Business Process & IT Mgmt Dept, President of the Corporate Development Dept, Chairman and President of Huawei Device, Rotating CEO of Huawei, and Chairman of the FC.