GTT Acquires Access Point, a service provider in North Carolina

GTT Communications has acquired Access Point, a provider of communication services headquartered in Cary, North Carolina for $40 million. GTT paid $35 million in cash and 115,194 shares valued at $5 million.



“Access Point’s strong client relationships in key vertical markets make it a compelling strategic fit for GTT,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “We expect a rapid integration as we work with our new clients to deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud.”



"With GTT, Access Point customers now have access to one of the industry’s largest Tier 1 global IP networks and a broad portfolio of cloud networking services backed by a commitment to providing outstanding service that mirrors our own,” said Richard Brown, Access Point CEO. “We value the loyalty of our customers, and we look forward to providing them an even more robust set of communication services as we integrate swiftly with GTT."





