Google Cloud Storage adds regional replication

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) introduced more data storage replication options within regions and between regions. This allows customers to move large data sets across regions using Google infrastructure for ensuring availability and business continuity.



Some highlights:





A new dual-regional option for replicating data, which is especially beneficial for analytics or big data workloads. Customers are able to write to a single dual-regional bucket without having to manually copy data between primary and secondary locations.

Nearline and Coldline data now geo-redundant in multi-regional locations, raising the availability of archival data stored this way.

A new look coming for Cloud Storage choices.

A new Cloud Storage C++ library so developers can customize their applications.

A new dual-regional option available in beta



