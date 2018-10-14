Google Cloud intros container-native load balancing

Google Cloud Platform is launching container-native load balancing for applications running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Kubernetes on Compute Engine.



Customers are able to program load balancers as IP port pairs using network endpoint groups (NEGs), and load balancing directly to the containers. The new NEG abstraction layer that enables container-native load balancing is integrated with the Kubernetes Ingress controller running on GCP.



This represents a new data model abstraction layer on GCP, which Google says reaffirms "containers as first-class citizens on GCP."



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/containers-kubernetes/introducing-container-native-load-balancing-on-google-kubernetes-engine





