Google Cloud builds deeper integrations for SAP

The new functionality includes SAP workload sizing, and SAP HANA dynamic tiering, which provides disk-based, large-volume extended storage for SAP HANA warm data.
https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/partners/google-cloud-platform-your-cloud-destination-for-mission-critical-sap-workloads
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Google Cloud Platform announced new capabilities and integrations for SAP workloads.