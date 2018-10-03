Fujitsu demos 600G single wavelength optical transmission

Fujitsu Network Communications announced the first demonstration of flexible 600 Gbps single wavelength optical transmission using its 1FINITY T600 Transport platform. Software-provisioned data rates up to 600 Gbps per wavelength were achieved by a combination of high-performance components and electronics on the T600, maximizing spectral efficiency and reach for optimized network performance.



Specifically, Fujitsu publicly demonstrated error-free 600 Gbps transmission using 64QAM modulation at 69 Gbaud and 75GHz grid spacing in a point-to-point configuration. Service turn-up and onsite reprovisioning of signal rates and modulation formats were achieved among 300 Gbps, 400 Gbps and 600 Gbps. Fujitsu’s FSS2 system software provided OpenConfig over gRPC Network Management Interface (gNMI) for system configuration, streaming telemetry for network monitoring, and enhanced diagnostics. The demonstration showcased a 600G 64QAM live constellation shown on a Fujitsu-built vector signal analyzer.The 1FINITY T600 is powered by third-generation digital signal processor (DSP) technology developed by NTT Electronics (NEL) in partnership with Fujitsu. The plaform delivers sophisticated and flexible modulation schemes and variable forward error correction (FEC). The advanced modulation flexibility provides optimum reach, capacity and power consumption, thereby enabling network operators to reduce cost per bit per kilometer for data center interconnect (DCI), metro, long-haul and submarine applications.“At OFC 2018, Fujitsu was the first optical vendor to exhibit 500G per lambda,” said Rod Naphan, Deputy Head of the Network Products Business Unit at Fujitsu. “This week’s public demonstration of 600G further validates our leadership in next-generation coherent technology and positions us to bring the 1FINITY T600 to market in 1Q19.”The Fujitsu 600 Gbps single wavelength optical transmission demonstration occurred during the NANOG 74 conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, on October 1-3, 2018.