Frontier launches Gigabit Service in its FiOS territories

Frontier Communications is introducing a new Gigabit service in its FiOS and Vantage Fiber markets, offering its fastest residential broadband service while also increasing its new consumer broadband offer to 200/200 Mbps, and adding higher speed tiers previously not offered in Indiana, Oregon and Washington (300/300 Mbps).



Pricing will be the same with or without a contract.



“Frontier is pleased to now offer a 200/200 Mbps service, the fastest, most efficient introductory broadband service available in our markets, plus eye-popping speed and capacity with our FiOS Gigabit for the home,” said John Maduri, Frontier’s Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.



“Speed and reliability are hallmarks of FiOS Fiber broadband service,” Maduri added. “Two-way speeds over our all-fiber network make Internet tasks faster and more efficient, regardless of the time of day, while also enabling the many connected devices and streaming services in the home to work simultaneously and smoothly.”



Frontier’s 100 percent, all-fiber FiOS network is available to approximately 1.4 million households in the Tampa Bay region in six-counties along the central west coast of Florida. Frontier continues to invest in its fiber network, expanding its availability to nearly 13,000 single family homes, multi-family units and business addresses in 2017 alone. Overall Frontier’s Florida service territory covers nearly 5,000 square miles.



FiOS by Frontier is also offered throughout major urban areas in Southern California; in numerous communities in the Dallas, Texas area; and in parts of Indiana, Oregon and Washington. Vantage Fiber is offered in parts of Connecticut, North Carolina and Minnesota. Availability may be limited in some markets.