Fortinet acquires ZoneFox for ML threat detection

Fortinet has acquired ZoneFox Limited, a privately-held cloud-based insider threat detection and response company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Financial terms were not disclosed.



ZoneFox uses machine learning to automatically detect when a user’s behavior changes, rapidly spot compromised user accounts being used to harvest valuable IP and confidential data, and identify users who present a security threat.



Deeper visibility into endpoints and associated data flow and user behavior, both on and off the network

Machine learning capabilities able to distill billions of events per day into high-quality threat leads to uncover blind spots and alert users of suspicious activities

A unique cloud-based architecture that captures essential data around five core factors - user, device, resource, process, and behavior - to analyze and configure policies easily

Full forensics timeline recording of information, combined with a simple search interface that helps analysts quickly determine the actions needed to boost an enterprise’s security posture

A zero-configuration agent that is easy and fast to deploy; the solution can scale up to support over 10,000 agents without performance loss

Out-of-the-box support for GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA and PCI DSS, with “ready-to-go” policies

https://www.zonefox.com/

Fortinet said the acquisition enhances its Security Fabric and strengthens its existing endpoint and SIEM security business by providing customers with:Dr. Jamie Graves, chief executive officer and founder, ZoneFox said “We’re pleased to join the Fortinet team and bring together our shared vision of alleviating CISO concerns about insider threats. Integrating our solution with the Fortinet Security Fabric will allow us to extend our reach to a broad spectrum of Fortinet and third-party solutions to solve customers’ most difficult challenges in network security.”