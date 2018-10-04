FirstNet builds fleet of deployable network assets for disasters

FirstNet is building a fleet of network assets, including Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs), that public safety agencies subscribing to FirstNet can call upon during emergencies to help first responders stay connected.



The fleet now includes 72 dedicated deployable network assets that are stationed across the country. In addition to the FirstNet-dedicated fleet, public safety subscribers will be able to tap into assets, as available, from the AT&T fleet – which is one of the nation’s largest and most advanced disaster response programs.



In 2018 alone, the AT&T FirstNet team has already supported nearly 100 emergency and event response efforts via asset deployments and other solutions. This includes active shooter situations, tornadoes in the east, wildfires across the western states, and most recently, deployments for the Merrimack Valley gas explosions and Hurricane Florence.



“Hurricane Florence devastated several South Carolina communities, leaving behind dangerous flooding and an aftermath we’ll be dealing with long after the water recedes,” said Pickens County Emergency Management Deputy Director Pierce Womack. “Throughout it all, FirstNet has been with us every step of the way to provide our first responders with reliable connectivity and 24/7 support. The service has been aiding in our rescue and recovery from the storm, giving us a leg up to provide the best possible service to the citizens in need. It’s critical situations like these which show FirstNet’s dedication in supporting Emergency Services.”





