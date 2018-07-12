FCC eyes 1200 megahertz of spectrum in 6 GHz band for unlicensed use

The FCC is proposing to make up to 1200 megahertz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band (5.925-7.125 GHz) available for use by unlicensed devices.



The FCC said its proposed rules will allow unlicensed devices to operate in the 6 GHz band without interfering with the operation of the licensed services that will continue to use this spectrum.



In those portions of the 6 GHz band that are heavily used by point-to-point microwave links, the FCC proposes to allow unlicensed devices to operate where permitted by an automated frequency coordination system and invites comment as to whether this is necessary for devices operated only indoors. In the other portions of the band where licensed mobile services, such as the Broadcast Auxiliary Service and Cable Television Relay Service, operate, the unlicensed devices would be restricted to indoor operations at lower power.



FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel stated: "Today, Wi-Fi adds more than $500 billion to the United States economy every year—and $2 trillion globally. It has democratized internet access, helped carriers manage their networks, and fostered all sorts of wild innovation. In fact, it’s the perfect sandbox for experimentation, because access does not require contract or permission. As exciting as this is, it means the airwaves used by Wi-Fi are getting crowded. Already our current Wi-Fi bands are congested because they are used by more than 9 billion devices. By the end of the decade, we will see as many as 50 billion new devices connecting to our networks through the internet of things. Add this up. We’re going to need a significant swath of new unlicensed spectrum to keep up with demand. Now is the time to do something about it."



https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-proposes-more-spectrum-unlicensed-use





The Federal Communications Commission has identified up to 500 megahertz of mid-band spectrum between 3.7 and 4.2 GHz that could be open for 5G wireless services.



A newly adopted FCC order sets forth several steps toward making more mid-band spectrum available for terrestrial fixed and mobile broadband use. Specifically, the Order will require Fixed Satellite Service earth stations operating in the 3.7-4.2 GHz band to certify the accuracy of existing registration and license information and will collect additional information from space station licensees on their operations in the band to assist the Commission and commenters in developing a clearer understanding of how the band is currently being used. The Commission will then use this information to evaluate the most efficient way to drive the deployment of mid-band spectrum for mobile services and more intensive fixed services.



The FCC said its Notice also proposes to add a mobile (except aeronautical mobile) allocation to all 500 megahertz in the band and seeks comment on various proposals for transitioning part or all of the band for flexible use, working up from 3.7 GHz, including market-based, auction, and alternative mechanisms. The Notice also seeks comment on allowing more intensive point-to-multipoint fixed use in some portion of the band, on a shared basis, working down from 4.2 GHz and on how to define and protect incumbent users from harmful interference, and it seeks comment on service and technical rules that would enable efficient and intensive use by any new services in the band.