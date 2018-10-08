Facebook's Portal offers video calling. built-in Alexa

Facebook introduced two consumer video conferencing devices featuring smart camera and microphones as well as built-in Amazon Alexa capabilities. The service provides video conferenced between Facebook and Messenger contacts.



The smart cameras use AI to track the users as they move about within view.



Connectivity is provided via Wi‑Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) with dual band MIMO (2.4GHz and 5GHz), and Bluetooth 4.2.



Facebook said it has striven to provide the highest level of security and that its Portal service does not have Facebook ads at this time, although third-party services using the platform may have embedded ads.