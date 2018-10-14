Exablaze hits 100 picosecond resolution for layer 1 tap/replication

Exablaze, which offers high precision. layer 1 network monitoring/timestamping devices, introduced a solution for high performance compute (HPC), high-frequency trading (HFT), and telecommunications network applications. It offers 100 picosecond resolution network timestamping, high-density port count, deep aggregation buffers and high-rate, load-balanced outputs. The new unit features an internal memory hierarchy with 32GB of deep buffer memory.



Dr Greg Robinson, Exablaze Chairman, said, "The ExaLINK Fusion HPT maintains Exablaze's enviable position as a world-leading, high impact innovator. This device exemplifies our continuing commitment to customer-centric development." He added, "This product has undergone extensive early testing, demonstrating outstanding results and user satisfaction. We're confident that a wide range of users will find this device a highly valuable addition to their network monitoring infrastructure."The Fusion HPT builds on the robust foundations of the ExaLINK Fusion product series. The company says all its ExaLINK Fusion products offer extensive layer 1 tap/replication functions, replacing bulky and inflexible optical tap infrastructure.The ExaLINK Fusion HPT is available in 16, 32, and 48 port varieties with SFP+ and QSFP connectivity options.Exablaze is based in Melbourne, Australia.