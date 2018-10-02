Ericsson plans first 600 MHz spectrum trials with regional U.S. carriers

Ericsson will conduct a joint 4G LTE trial using 600 MHz spectrum with Agri-Valley Services and NewCore Wireless in Caro, Michigan. This will be the first 600 MHz trial with a regional carrier in the United States.



Agri-Valley Services is testing the performance of 600 MHz band for fixed wireless access for its subscribers. NewCore Wireless, a leader in providing hosted solutions for regional carriers, will offer hosted core services for Agri Valley Services.



Kevin Zvokel, Head of Networks, Ericsson North America, says: "The success of this trial will be a gateway to enabling 600 MHz 4G LTE coverage to our rural customers on their existing network infrastructure. It will enable more options for customers who want to choose fixed wireless access solutions."



