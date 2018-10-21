Ekinops posts Q3 revenue of EUR 21 million

Ekinops reported Q3 2018 consolidated revenue of €20.93 million, up 395% as reported from €4.22 million in Q3 2017. On a pro forma basis, with the consolidation of OneAccess and its subsidiaries backdated to January 1, 2017, Group quarterly growth came to 32%.



For the first nine months of the financial year, EKINOPS consolidated revenue came to €63.02 million, up 324% in total from €14.85 million last year. On a pro forma basis, nine-month growth came to 16%.



The top 10 customers accounted for 60% of the business during the first nine months.



Ekinops said it is seeing strong business momentum in all regions and that it is confident of achieving its 2018 annual guidance, which was revised upwards on publication of the first-half results at the end of September: consolidated annual revenue of over €82 million (versus 2017 pro forma revenue of €73.8 million) and an EBITDA margin of at least 5%.



