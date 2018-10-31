EKINOPS intros OneAccess 10G Ethernet Access Device

EKINOPS introduced its OneAccess 10G Ethernet Access Device (EAD) for high-speed Ethernet services to Enterprise and wholesale customers.



The OneAccess 1651 EAD, which will be commercially available in Q1 2019, will enable operators to monitor thousands of Ethernet links centrally and generate service activation birth certificates without the need for deploying test equipment at the customer site.





EKINOPS said its new OneAccess 1651 EAD also enhances the L2 aggregation capabilities in optical transport deployments. The new combined solution draws on Ethernet packet multiplexing and grooming, enabling operators to transport Ethernet connections in a more efficient and flexible way over the optical network. This innovative pairing is the first joint development project by Ekinops’ Access and Optical Transport business lines.“EKINOPS presence at the MEF18 conference allies perfectly with the focus of the event: to enable orchestrated communication services for the digital economy,” comments Pravin Mirchandani, CMO, Ekinops, France. “Our new Ethernet product will lower the cost of Cloud-enabling businesses for operators and CSPs everywhere. We are delighted also to report on the first example of how our newly combined access and optical transport specialisms are innovating to respond to the needs of operators; this time by increasing capacity on the optical network. Our commitment to openness in virtualization solutions continues to chime with operators globally, and is enabling them to migrate to NFV flexibly and at a pace they define, free from vendor-lock in.”