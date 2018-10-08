Edgecore debuts disaggregated PON OLTs for 10G

At SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague, Edgecore Networks introduced disaggregated open OLT products to enable service providers to deploy 10G PON services and GPON services with the lower costs and greater software control of SDN-managed open network infrastructures.



The Edgecore ASGvOLT32 and ASGvOLT64 GPON OLTs will provide 32-ports and 64-ports respectively of GPON, with uplink ports of 2 x 100GbE and 8 x 25GbE. The ASXvOLT16 10G OLT provides 16 XFP ports supporting 10G XGS-PON or NG-PON2, plus 4 x 100GbE uplinks.



The Edgecore open OLTs include the open source software components ONIE, Open Network Linux, Open Optical Monitoring (OOM) API, the Redfish hardware management API, and the OpenOLT Adapter (vOLTHA driver) for operation in SDN Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) or R-CORD open infrastructures defined through the Open Network Foundation (ONF). The Edgecore open OLTs will also be compatible with commercial OLT software from Aricent. The Edgecore XGS-PON OLT is commercially available as part of an end-to-end full turnkey solution from DASAN Zhone Solutions.







Edgecore will contribute the complete hardware designs and introduce GPON OLT products in conformance with the “Deutsche Telekom Open GPON-OLT Specification” that has been approved through the OCP Telco Project.Edgecore also announced that its ASXvOLT16 10G PON OLT has been fully approved by the Open Compute Project as an OCP-Accepted™ product, which is immediately available and conforms to the “AT&T Open XGS-PON 1RU OLT” specification in OCP.“Deutsche Telekom is collaborating with open communities like OCP and ONF, and directly with leading open network vendors like Edgecore, to specify and accelerate the availability of open whitebox hardware manageable from open software platforms to reduce costs and improve performance for broadband access and other services,” said Armin Sumesgutner, SVP Fixed Mobile Engineering Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom. “We are pleased that Edgecore will provide commercial GPON OLT products as fully open hardware designs that conforms to the specification we contributed to OCP.”“Edgecore has been working closely with leading service providers worldwide, and with the OCP, ONF and TIP communities to offer disaggregated hardware products that enable open network deployments for broadband access, edge computing, mobile backhaul, and edge switching use cases,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “The addition of open GPON OLTs to our OCP-Accepted 10G OLT will allow service providers to offer a mix of PON services from an SDN-enabled open hardware and software infrastructure, thereby lowering costs and increasing service flexibility.”