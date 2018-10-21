DT adds 400 base stations pushing LTE coverage to 97.6%

Deutsche Telekom commissioned over 400 new mobile base stations across its home market in Q3, pushing LTE coverage in Germany to 97.6% of the population. The company says it is on track to raise the number of mobile base stations in Germany from 27,000 in 2017 to 36,000 in 2021. Population coverage is set to increase to 98 percent by 2019.



“Focusing solely on fixed-network expansion when it comes to the gigabit society is a short-sighted approach,” says Walter Goldenits, Chief Technology Officer at Telekom Deutschland. “With respect to 5G we cannot afford to ease up with mobile communications expansion. We must continue to drive infrastructure expansion forward. Deutsche Telekom is the leader in Germany when it comes to expanding networks. We do not talk. We build.”





