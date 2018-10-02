Digital Realty opens state-of-the-art Global Operations Command Center in NJ

Digital Realty opened a new, state-of-the-art Global Operations Command Center in Clifton, NJ. The new facility continuously monitors and manages the health and performance of Digital Realty's 198 global data centers, providing centralized network and infrastructure monitoring, product support, event management and security.



Digital Realty said the new command center also enables advanced communications coordination and standardization for major events and escalated threat conditions for effective regional readiness. Digital Realty staff at all facilities are kept apprised of weather changes and other events through real-time updates and closely monitor developments to fully understand their impact on local environmental and municipal services.



"Digital Realty designed the recently expanded Global Operations Command Center to ensure our customers' success and enhance the resiliency of their data center operations," said Erich Sanchack, Digital Realty Executive Vice President, Operations. "The command center enables customers to rapidly adapt to changing technologies and to better utilize the right tools to correlate events, automate certain tasks and provide visibility into network health. Our notifications capabilities, for instance, allow customers to strategically allocate resources for routine and event-driven maintenance across their global footprints. This helps ensure data center availability and safeguards our customers' digital capital to make growing their businesses easier than ever before."