Deutsche Telekom revamps its International Wholesale Business

Deutsche Telekom is rebranding and refocusing its International Wholesale Business.



The carrier's international wholesale arm will now be known as Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier. The company said it is implementing a fresh strategy to more quickly provide innovative solutions that will in turn result in a superior customer experience. Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier will leverage big data, AI and digitization to centralize processes and enable a more transparent overview. The result will reduce the time needed for procurement, ordering and delivery.



Rolf Nafziger, Senior Vice President Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, explained the rationale behind the new name. “Technological transformations are happening at amazing speed, opening up a new era of global connectivity. To help our customers prepare for an uncertain tomorrow, we saw the need to make changes to how we conduct our international wholesale business. We will now tighten our focus on fostering innovation, initiating partnerships and exceeding customer expectations – with future-proof solutions and higher flexibility. These actions will secure our place as a driving force shaping the future of telecommunications.”https://globalcarrier.telekom.com/