Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier deploys Ciena for Lambda Connect

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, the international wholesale arm of Deutsche Telekom, is using Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai coherent optical solution for its Lambda Connect wavelength service.



The recent deployment is based on Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic Ai, which is the industry’s first programmable coherent modem that can scale to 400Gbps per wavelength.



Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier is also using Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which automates network and service management and provides visibility into real-time network operations. Ciena will migrate Deutsche Telekom’s network to an optimized, flexible grid network that offers more agility and programmability.



Ciena said its solution enables Deutsche Telekom to reach longer distances, deliver end-to-end optical services and achieve finer connectivity granularity for carriers and internet content providers throughout Europe.



Jason Phipps, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, Ciena, stated: “Our leading-edge technology products and services are designed to resolve our customers’ biggest challenges. We collaborate with service providers to deliver real value and greater competitive advantage in the market. With our innovative WaveLogic Ai and Blue Planet MCP solutions, we can ensure our customers are better positioned to adapt and accommodate varying connectivity requirements for high-bandwidth applications.”



Bertold Frech, Head of Carrier Enterprise Services, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier stated: “Technology changes very fast with new trends and services emerging constantly in the digital era. Most of these trends have the need for high capacity, high performance connectivity in common, which is the foundation for many of these new digital services. Ciena’s expertise in the optical network realm has been invaluable as we continue to find ways to enable these services for our international carrier customers. As we are upgrading our network we provide the agility and flexibility to support the new high-powered applications that are disrupting the market.”









