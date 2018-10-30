Deutsche Telekom approves Sprint+T-Mobile deal

T-Mobile received a written consent of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V., holder of approximately 63.5% of T-Mobile Common Stock, in favor of the Sprint transaction.



Regulatory approvals are still pending. T-Mobile expects the deal will be completed in the first half of 2019.



“This is another step forward in creating the New T-Mobile, so we can deliver on our promise to bring robust competition to the 5G era, giving consumers more for less and creating jobs,” said John Legere, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile. “For more than five years, T-Mobile’s Un-carrier strategy has disrupted the wireless industry, and together with Sprint we will continue our mission by securing U.S. leadership in nationwide 5G, creating a real alternative to fixed broadband and bringing a consumer-first mentality to entrenched giants. We can’t wait to continue improving the wireless industry for all consumers as the New T-Mobile.”