Dell'Oro: Network Security Appliance market growing at 9% clip

Network Security Appliance market revenue grew nine percent year-over-year in 2Q 2018, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.



"The Firewall –Enterprise segment again realized robust growth in 2Q 2018, increasing 15 percent year-over-year to record levels," said Casey Quillin, Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Networks now require protection against numerous vulnerabilities, from securing connectivity for multiple users and device types to mitigating the risks of delivering disparate applications in hybrid Cloud environments. New products addressing, especially those with application-aware or next generation functionality, are driving high-end firewall revenue growth," Quillin continued.



Some highlights:





The top Firewall –Enterprise vendors in ranking order are Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point, Huawei, and Juniper.

The Application Delivery Controller market revenue increased four percent year-over-year and unit shipments were up two percent.

Virtual WAN Optimization market was flat year-over-year for the third consecutive quarter. Revenue growth in virtual appliances could not offset declines in physical appliance sales.



