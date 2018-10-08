CyrusOne invests in Brazilian data center

CyrusOne is making a $12 million investment in ODATA Brasil S.A. and ODATA Colombia in exchange for a 10% equity interest in S.A.S. (collectively “ODATA”).



“CyrusOne is a leader and innovator in the data center industry, and their design and construction expertise will be valuable in delivering timely, cost-efficient builds to hyperscale companies.”



ODATA is focused on hyperscale cloud companies. The company currently has over 12 MW of capacity with plans to develop over 100 MW in Brazil, and will soon be launching construction in Colombia. ODATA is majority owned by Patria Infrastructure Fund III, managed by Patria Investments (“Patria”), a leading private equity firm in Brazil.



In connection with this investment, CyrusOne and ODATA entered a commercial agreement covering leasing activity with CyrusOne customers in the ODATA portfolio. In addition, Kevin Timmons, CyrusOne’s chief technology officer, will join the ODATA board of directors.



“We are excited to partner with Patria and the ODATA team as they scale their business throughout Latin America. To date, Brazil and other LATAM markets have largely been served by a limited number of providers, leading to few options and high costs for our customers. The combination of our collective resources will form the basis of a powerful platform from which we can better serve these customers’ increasingly global needs,” said Gary Wojtaszek, president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. “Through Patria, which holds a number of investments across the communications infrastructure space, customers in ODATA’s facilities will have access to both dark fiber and lit services via Vogel Telecom, another portfolio company. At the same time, we will work with ODATA, helping the company build a scalable platform that can deliver high quality facilities at the lowest cost.”