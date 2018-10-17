CyrusOne builds new data centers in London and Frankfurt

CyrusOne announced new data centers in London and Frankfurt.



Construction is set to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 for the London III facility, which is located on the Slough Trading Estate, a premier data center location in the UK. CyrusOne’s London III data center will offer approximately 39,500 square feet of data center space with a critical IT load of 9 MW. Each data hall will be customized to meet client specifications and will offer industry-leading energy efficiencies including the latest adiabatic cooling technology and low PUE’s.



The Frankfurt III facility is scheduled to be completed in early 2020. It will include two connected four-story data centers offering a total of approximately 123,786 square feet of space. The facility will provide a critical IT load of 22 MW with multiple fiber providers providing carrier neutral connectivity.These new sites are in addition to the data centers acquired through the Zenium acquisition, which closed in August 2018.“Today marks an exciting new chapter for CyrusOne as we set the course for our continued expansion in London and Frankfurt. Part of our mission at CyrusOne is to help the world’s leading technology companies power this new exciting digital era,” said Gary Wojtaszek, president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. “Expanding our footprint in these markets will help our customers realize their own global growth ambitions.”