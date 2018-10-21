Corning cuts energy intensity of manufacturing fiber by 50%

Corning announced a big milestone in its environmental sustainability improvement program.



The company has reduced energy intensity in its global fiber and cable manufacturing facilities by 50 percent. The improvement was achieved through technology upgrades, equipment optimization, and sharing best sustainability practices across the business. Energy intensity is a measure of kilowatt hours of energy used for each kilometer of fiber or cable manufactured. The company said technicians, engineers, and plant personnel at each of its fiber and cable facilities worldwide identified and executed energy conservation steps to reach this milestone.



“We’re proud of our manufacturing teams around the world for demonstrating Corning’s commitment to sustainability – a commitment that benefits our environment, our communities, and our employees,” said Danny Henderson, division vice president and worldwide manufacturing manager, Corning Optical Fiber and Cable. “Investments in energy-efficient upgrades to our infrastructure and processes also helps control our costs, which serves our valued customers.”



Corning said it has saved over half a billion dollars since launching its Global Energy Management program in 2006.