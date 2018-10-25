CoreSite says monthly recurring revenue per data center cabinet increased 7.0% yoy

CoreSite Realty reported total operating revenues of $139.2 million for Q3 2018, a 13.1% increase year over year. Third-quarter net income per diluted share was $0.52, a 13.0% increase year over year.
Q3 Highlights for CoreSite's data center business
- Data center lease commencements totaled 36,576 NRSF at a weighted average GAAP rental rate of $160 per NRSF, which represents $5.9 million of annualized GAAP rent.
- Renewed leases with annualized GAAP rent of $16.2 million, with rent growth of 3.2% on a cash basis and 5.8% on a GAAP basis, and recorded rental churn of 2.5% in the third quarter
- Executed 120 new and expansion data center leases for 31,330 NRSF, representing $6.1 million of net annualized GAAP rent at an average rate of $193 per square foot
- CoreSite’s renewal leases signed in the third quarter totaled $16.2 million in annualized GAAP rent, comprised of 97,682 NRSF at a weighted-average GAAP rental rate of $166 per NRSF, a 3.2% increase in rent on a cash basis and a 5.8% increase on a GAAP basis. The third-quarter rental churn rate was 2.5%.
- As a result of renewals and growth in interconnection and power revenues, monthly recurring revenue per cabinet equivalent increased 7.0% over the prior-year period.
- As of September 30, 2018, CoreSite had a total of 160,591 square feet of turn-key data center capacity under construction and had spent $100.7 million of the estimated $281.8 million required to complete the projects.