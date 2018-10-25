CoreSite says monthly recurring revenue per data center cabinet increased 7.0% yoy

CoreSite Realty reported total operating revenues of $139.2 million for Q3 2018, a 13.1% increase year over year. Third-quarter net income per diluted share was $0.52, a 13.0% increase year over year.





Data center lease commencements totaled 36,576 NRSF at a weighted average GAAP rental rate of $160 per NRSF, which represents $5.9 million of annualized GAAP rent.

Renewed leases with annualized GAAP rent of $16.2 million, with rent growth of 3.2% on a cash basis and 5.8% on a GAAP basis, and recorded rental churn of 2.5% in the third quarter

Executed 120 new and expansion data center leases for 31,330 NRSF, representing $6.1 million of net annualized GAAP rent at an average rate of $193 per square foot

CoreSite’s renewal leases signed in the third quarter totaled $16.2 million in annualized GAAP rent, comprised of 97,682 NRSF at a weighted-average GAAP rental rate of $166 per NRSF, a 3.2% increase in rent on a cash basis and a 5.8% increase on a GAAP basis. The third-quarter rental churn rate was 2.5%.

As a result of renewals and growth in interconnection and power revenues, monthly recurring revenue per cabinet equivalent increased 7.0% over the prior-year period.

As of September 30, 2018, CoreSite had a total of 160,591 square feet of turn-key data center capacity under construction and had spent $100.7 million of the estimated $281.8 million required to complete the projects.





“We continue to execute our core business strategy focused on high-value customer deployments, which favor direct interconnection to networks and cloud on-ramps. We are expanding our customer ecosystem and benefiting from strong organic growth,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our core retail colocation business continued its consistent leasing performance at good pricing, acquiring valuable new logos and expanding with key strategic customers and we made good progress on construction and development activities which will strengthen our scale leasing to edge deployments over the next eighteen months.”Q3 Highlights for CoreSite's data center business