Community Fibre picks ADTRAN to build 10G Regional FTTH in UK

Community Fibre, a fibre-to-the-home internet provider based in London, has selected ADTRAN as its technology partner to deliver 10G residential and business services in the UK.



The deployment will leverage ADTRAN’s XGS-PON solutions.



Community Fibre is starting with London and expanding into other areas in the UK over the next several years.



“We are seeing tremendous interest for Gigabit and above service offerings, and expect that having the first commercially available 10G service in London will make any building on our network more attractive to bandwidth-hungry tenants looking for a new space to call home,” Community Fibre CEO Jeremy Chelot said. “A 10G service means that our customers have the bandwidth needed to be as connected, entertained and immersed as they could possibly want, and still provide room for emerging automation-based and 5G services that we expect to hit the market in the coming years.”



“Community Fibre is focused on one of the most highly desirable and underserved demographics in the UK and is committed to meet and exceed a level of customer service that is unmatched in the market,” ADTRAN Chief Technology Officer for EMEA and APAC Ronan Kelly said. “Community Fibre has access to our wealth of network, market, planning and technology experience as they plan to aggressively roll out services throughout the UK’s urban markets.”



