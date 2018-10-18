Comcast completes nationwide rollout of Xfinity Gigabit Internet

Comcast has officially completed it rollout of DOCSIS 3.1 powered gigabity broadband service across all of its network footprint, which covers 58 million homes and businesses passed in 39 states and the District of Columbia.



The company said this deployment represents the fastest roll out of gigabit speeds to the most homes in the country. Comcast has increased speeds 17 times in 17 years and has doubled the capacity of its broadband network every 18-24 months.



“Comcast continues to offer an unmatched Internet experience that combines gigabit speeds with wall-to-wall WiFi, personalized tools and controls, and enough capacity to stay ahead of tomorrow’s innovations,” said Dana Strong, President of Consumer Services, Comcast. “We’ve built an innovative high speed data platform that combines speed, coverage and control features and really sets our broadband experience apart from the competition.”



Comcast also notes that its Xfinity Internet customers also have access to more than 19 million WiFi hotspots across the country.









