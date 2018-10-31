Cisco launches 400G data center switches

Cisco launched its portfolio of Nexus 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400G) switches for large cloud data centers. Field testing is expected in December and general availabity is targeted for the first half of 2019.



Beyond bringing just a new level of speed to the network, Cisco said its Nexus 400G platforms deliver:



Superfast policy, segmentation and whitelisting;

Real-time visibility into packets, flows and events – beyond just data sampling and system telemetry;

Smart buffering for big data or storage and machine learning workloads with dynamic packet prioritization; and

Lowest latency, with an ability to prioritize critical traffic on demand.