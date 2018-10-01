Cisco completes acquisition of Duo Security

Cisco completed its acquisition of Duo Security, a privately-held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for $2.35 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.



Duo Security specializes in unified access security and multi-factor authentication delivered through the cloud. Duo Security's solution verifies the identity of users and the health of their devices before granting them access to applications.



Cisco said the acquisition enables it to extend intent-based networking into multicloud environments. Cisco currently provides on-premises network access control via its Identity Services Engine (ISE) product. Duo's software as a service-based (SaaS) model will be integrated with Cisco ISE to extend ISE to provide cloud-delivered application access control. Duo's technology will also add trusted identity awareness into Cisco's Secure Internet Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, Enterprise Mobility Management, and several other cloud-delivered products.



Duo CEO and co-founder Dug Song and team are joining Cisco's Networking and Security business led by EVP and GM David Goeckeler.